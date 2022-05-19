3D Printing Elastomers Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Share and Research Depth Study 2030 | (CAGR) of 22.5%

3D Printing Elastomers Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D Printing Elastomers Market by region.

The global 3D printing elastomers market size was US$ 151 million in 2021. The global 3D printing elastomers market is forecast to grow to US$ 1389 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Elastomers are polymers that possess viscosity and elasticity. Some of the prominent elastomers are natural rubber, polyurethanes, polybutadiene, silicone, and neoprene. Moreover, elastomers are segmented into saturated elastomers and unsaturated elastomers. 3D printing elastomers allow consumers to test the modules and check the shape of the product.

Factors Influencing the Market

The applications of 3D printing elastomers across various verticals, such as automotive, consumer, and medical industries, are fueling the growth of the overall market. In addition, 3D printing technology is being deployed to create prosthetics, tissues, and medical implants. They have the capacity to make difficult designs easier for product designers. They also help engineers develop cheaper, faster, and more effective complex designs. Thus, all of these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global 3D printing elastomers market.

The low operating cost of the products is forecast to benefit the global 3D printing elastomers market. In addition, a growing consumer base is one of the significant factors contributing to market growth. Advantages of the 3D printing elastomers, such as high-speed production, low operating costs, and others, are forecast to surge the demand for 3D printing items, thereby propelling the market growth.

The high cost of the materials may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Governments of various emerging countries are focusing on expanding the expenditure of the healthcare segment. In addition, they are also introducing favorable policies in order to boost the growth of the automotive segment. All of these segments are forecast to surge the growth of the global automotive 3D printing elastomers market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global 3D printing elastomers market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional 3D printing elastomers market is attributed to the presence of prominent 3D printing elastomers manufacturers, such as 3D Printing Systems Inc. and Carbon Inc., which will contribute to the market growth. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and the growing automotive industry are forecast to benefit the regional market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The healthcare segment has been advantageous for the global 3D printing elastomers market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries reached significant hikes in terms of the COVID-19 patients, which fueled the demand for efficient face masks, shields, and nasal swabs. All of this has significantly contributed to the growth of the global 3D printing elastomers market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

Electro-Optical Systems

Concept-LaserGmbH

ExOne Co.

Arcam AB

SLM Solutions Group AG

Hewlett Packard Inc.

Materialize NV

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Based on the Form

Powder

Filament

Liquid

Based on Material

TPE (Thermoplastic elastomer)

TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane)

TPV (Thermoplastic vulcanizate)

SBR (Styrene-butadiene rubber) & SBS (Styrene-butadiene-styrene)

Others (EPDM, silicone, and thermoplastic copolyester)

Based on End-use

Automotive

Consumer goods

Medical & dental

Aerospace & defense

Others (Industrial and electrical)

Based on Technology

FDM/FFF

SLA

SLS

DLP

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

