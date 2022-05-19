Surgical Suture Market 2022 Size Industry Key Tactics, Trends, and Forecasts to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the surgical suture market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Surgical suture is a medical device are used in the closure of most wound types. The suture allow the healing tissue hold together to keep the wound closed together once they are removed. There are various types of suture needles are available in the market, these sutures are both absorbable and non-absorbable in nature. Various type of suture needles are available in the market such as, taper point needle, spatula needle, coronar tip needle, taper cutting, triangle needle, and others. Sometimes, the principle of choosing a suture needle also depends upon the type of tissue. The market for surgical suture is rising due to factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures, reimbursement policy, increasing healthcare expenditure.

The total surgical suture market is expected to reach USD 3,809.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecasted period.

The global surgical suture market is segmented on the basis of shape, type, and end user. The global surgical suture market by shape is divided into straight, j shape, compound curve, half curved, and others. Straight suture market is commanding the largest market share of 25.4% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 988.1 million in 2023 for USD 781.1 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.4% % during forecast period. The global surgical suture market by type is divided into eyed and eyeless. Eyeless market is holds the largest market share of 55.7% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 2,165.9 million in 2023 for USD 1,712.8 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.4% % during forecast period. The global surgical suture market by end user is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital, clinics, and others. Hospital market is commanding the largest market share of 31.40% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 1,229.4 million in 2023 for USD 965.9 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period.

On the basis of region the global surgical suture market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. America is commanding the largest market share of 33.4% in 2016 with countries like US and Canada playing a prominent role in the development of the market. US market is expected to reach US$ 859.5 million in 2023 from US$ 651.8 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global surgical suture market include Roboz Surgical Instrument (U.S.), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S.), Hill-Rom (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (U.S.) and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global surgical suture market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global surgical suture market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global surgical suture market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global surgical suture market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> Straight suture market is commanding the largest market share of 25.4% in 2016.

> America holds the largest market share of 33.4% of suture needles market and is anticipated to reach USD 1,291.6 million by the end of forecast period

> Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

