Endoscopy Device Market 2022 SWOT Analysis, Leading Industry Players, Challenges, and 2030 Forecast Report

The total endoscopy device market is expected to reach USD 42,342.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Endoscopy is a nonsurgical process used to examine a person’s body. With the help an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it, a healthcare specialists can view pictures of your digestive tract on a monitor.

In recent years multiple new advanced endoscopic technologies have been introduced in the market. Capsule endoscopy is a specially designed technique to visualize the minor parts of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. This technique received approval from FDA in 2001, and it was approved as a first line small bowel imaging device in 2003. Capsule endoscopy is high on demand and this enhanced adoption is attributed to the better diagnostic properties compared to the other methods. In the United States, there are three FDA approved small bowel capsule endoscopy systems available.

On the basis of types the global endoscopy device market is decided into Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Capsule Endoscopes, Surgical Endoscopes, and Robot-Assisted Endoscopes. Wherein Flexible Endoscopes market is expected to command the largest market share of 28.2%. However capsule endoscopes is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of application the global endoscopy device market is segmented into Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, and Laryngoscopy, where in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is expected to command the largest market share of 17.3% in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% and is expected to reach USD 7,552.1 million by 2023.

On the basis of region the global endoscopy device market is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Americas region is expected to command the largest market share of 37.4% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 15,186.1 million in 2023 from USD 10,343.2 million in 2016. Europe is expected to be the second largest market which is estimated to reach USD 12,334.9 million in 2023, this market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia pacific is the fastest growing market which is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017-2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global endoscopy device market include Cogentix Medical, Integrate Endoscopy, J&J services Inc, Shaili Endoscopy, Interscope Inc., Cantel Medical, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Cognetix, Stryker, OLYMPUS, KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. KG, FUJIFILM, PENTAX MEDICAL, and RICHARD WOLF and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global endoscopy device market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global endoscopy device market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global endoscopy device market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global endoscopy device market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global endoscopy device market is expected to reach USD 42,342.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.3%

> Flexible endoscopes segment market is expected to command the largest market share about 28.2%. However capsule endoscopes is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023

> The Americas holds the largest share of the endoscopy device market and is expected to reach USD 15,186.1 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% 2017-2023

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

