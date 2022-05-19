Medical Device and Accessories Market 2022 Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the medical device and accessories market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global medical device and accessories market accounted for USD 79,879 million in 2016.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

The global medical device and accessories market is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for technologically advanced medical devices. Additionally, improvement of surgical outcomes and rising aging population also influence the market growth.

On the basis of the types of devices, the global medical device and accessories market is segmented into cardiovascular application, coronary pressure monitors, catheters, therapeutic medical guide, dental implant, cochlear implant, the global nerve stimulator market, the global diabetes monitors market, and the global suture needles market. Furthermore, the cardiovascular application segment is sub-segmented into cardiac monitors, cardiac pacemakers, cardiac defibrillators, and others.

The coronary pressure monitor segment is sub-segmented into sphygmomanometer, automated blood pressure monitor, BP transducers, ambulatory blood pressure monitor, and instruments and accessories. The catheter segment is further sub-segmented into cardiovascular catheters, specialty catheters, intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, neurological catheters. The therapeutic medical guidewire segment is sub-segmented into solid guidewire and wrapped guidewire. The nerve stimulator market is sub-segmented into deep brain stimulator, vagus nerve stimulator, and spinal cord stimulator. The cardiovascular device accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24%.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global medical device and accessories market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, and Danaher Corporation.

Study Objectives of the Medical Device & Accessories Market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenues of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional- and country-level markets

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on type, product, application, end-user, and its sub-segments.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market.

Target Audience

> Medical Device Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institute

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Finding

> The coronary pressure monitors segment is the fastest growing segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023.

> The Americas region captured the largest market globally and is expected to be USD 47,887 million by 2023.

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region across the globe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Country-Level Analysis

> Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

