Legislators from 32 European countries, Canada sign up for Taiwan’s WHA bid

Letter to WHO Director-General Tedros calls for Taiwan's inclusion in global health system

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/19 14:00
Parliamentarians from 33 countries sign letter to WHO in support of Taiwan's bid.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 1,504 parliamentarians from 32 European countries and Canada signed a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) backing Taiwan’s bid to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA), reports said Thursday (May 19).

As in previous years, Taiwan has not been invited to the annual edition of the WHA, this year scheduled for May 22-28 in Geneva, Switzerland, but international support for its bid to attend as an observer has increased in scope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pro-Taiwanese association of lawmakers, the Formosa Club, said its co-chairs were among the 1,504 members of the European Parliament and national legislators who signed a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CNA reported.

The document praised Taiwan for providing the world with “a model for pandemic prevention,” while noting that “educational and business activities in Taiwan have never been seriously interrupted.”

The Formosa Club mentioned that the country had not only managed its domestic COVID situation, but also contributed to international efforts to fight the pandemic through its donations of medical masks, vaccines, and equipment to more than 80 countries.

Without mentioning China’s campaign to block Taiwan from international organizations such as the WHO, the letter noted that “Matters of global health should focus solely on people’s well-being and must not be politicized.” The country’s “unjust” absence from the health forum was detrimental to both Taiwan’s population and to the international community, the signatories said.

The letter closed with a call on Tedros to invite Taiwan to the 75th edition of the WHA and to regularize its participation in all relevant WHO events.
Updated : 2022-05-19 14:27 GMT+08:00

