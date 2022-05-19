Alexa
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 12:22
FC Dallas 1 0 1
Vancouver 0 2 2

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Arriola, 4, 45th+3 minute.

Second Half_2, Vancouver, White, 2 (Gutierrez), 71st; 3, Vancouver, Cavallini, 3 (penalty kick), 90th+2.

Goalies_FC Dallas, James Maurer, Antonio Zarzar; Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Isaac Boehmer.

Yellow Cards_Baldisimo, Vancouver, 40th; Brown, Vancouver, 45th; Pomykal, FC Dallas, 52nd; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 90th+7; Cavallini, Vancouver, 90th+7.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Jeff Hosking, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_James Maurer; Marco Farfan (Ema Twumasi, 66th), Matt Hedges (Joshue Quinonez, 82nd), Nanu, Nkosi Tafari; Paul Arriola, Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 74th), Brandon Servania; Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian (Franco Jara, 74th).

Vancouver_Cody Cropper; Javain Brown, Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Michael Baldisimo (Leonard Owusu, 68th), Ryan Raposo (Brian White, 59th), Russell Teibert; Deiber Caicedo (Pedro Vite, 82nd), Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Marcus Godinho, 82nd).

