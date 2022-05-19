Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Klimala helps Red Bulls earn wild 3-3 draw with Fire

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 12:26
Klimala helps Red Bulls earn wild 3-3 draw with Fire

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri and the New York Red Bulls' Patryk Klimala put the finishing touches on a wild 3-3 draw on Wednesday.

Shaqiri's third goal of the season came in the 89th minute to give Chicago (2-5-6) a 1-0 lead, but Klimala answered during stoppage time with his fourth goal of the campaign to grab the tie.

New York (5-2-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Lewis Morgan. Chicago got goals from Chris Mueller in the 38th minute and Wyatt Omsberg in the 49th to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Cameron Harper pulled the Red Bulls even with a goal in 58th minute.

Updated : 2022-05-19 13:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week