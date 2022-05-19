Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 3 (Rosell), 24th minute; 2, Colorado, Esteves, 1 (Zardes), 29th.
Second Half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 4, 50th.
Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.
Yellow Cards_Acosta, Colorado, 3rd; Hernandez, Sporting Kansas City, 59th; Trusty, Colorado, 78th; Ndenbe, Sporting Kansas City, 80th; Abubakar, Colorado, 90th; Rubio, Colorado, 90th+1; Esteves, Colorado, 90th+3.
Red Cards_Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+7; Esteves, Colorado, 90th+10; Salloi, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+11.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Meghan Mullen, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
___
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 82nd), Jack Price (Mark-Anthony Kaye, 46th); Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes (Michael Barrios, 64th).
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Logan Ndenbe, Benjamin Sweat, Kortne Thompson-Ford; Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Nikola Vujnovic (Marinos Tzionis, 34th, Cameron Duke, 90th+10).