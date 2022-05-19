Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 11:01
Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

Colorado 1 0 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 2

First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 3 (Rosell), 24th minute; 2, Colorado, Esteves, 1 (Zardes), 29th.

Second Half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 4, 50th.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp.

Yellow Cards_Acosta, Colorado, 3rd; Hernandez, Sporting Kansas City, 59th; Trusty, Colorado, 78th; Ndenbe, Sporting Kansas City, 80th; Abubakar, Colorado, 90th; Rubio, Colorado, 90th+1; Esteves, Colorado, 90th+3.

Red Cards_Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+7; Esteves, Colorado, 90th+10; Salloi, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+11.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Meghan Mullen, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

___

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 82nd), Jack Price (Mark-Anthony Kaye, 46th); Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes (Michael Barrios, 64th).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Logan Ndenbe, Benjamin Sweat, Kortne Thompson-Ford; Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Nikola Vujnovic (Marinos Tzionis, 34th, Cameron Duke, 90th+10).

Updated : 2022-05-19 12:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week