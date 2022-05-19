Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Salloi propels Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Colorado

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 11:24
Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói (20) maneuvers past Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) for the opening goal during an MLS soccer m...
Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford (12) heads the ball over Colorado Rapids Forward Gyasi Zardes (29) during an MLS soccer game Wednesday May 1...

Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói (20) maneuvers past Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) for the opening goal during an MLS soccer m...

Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford (12) heads the ball over Colorado Rapids Forward Gyasi Zardes (29) during an MLS soccer game Wednesday May 1...

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored two goals to spark Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

Salloi gave Sporting KC (3-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Lucas Esteves pulled the Rapids (4-5-3) even with a goal in the 29th minute.

Salloi's game-winner came five minutes into the second half.

The Rapids outshot Sporting KC 10-6 and had a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting KC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-19 12:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week