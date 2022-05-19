Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

CFL, players' union make tentative labor deal, ending strike

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 10:44
Members of the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA), joined by local labor union representatives, demonstrate outside Tim Hortons Fiel...
Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Lawrence Woods takes part in a Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) demonstration outside Tim Hort...

Members of the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA), joined by local labor union representatives, demonstrate outside Tim Hortons Fiel...

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Lawrence Woods takes part in a Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) demonstration outside Tim Hort...

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League and its players' union have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, ending the second strike in CFL history, the league said Wednesday night.

The contract must be ratified by both the CFL board of governors and the CFL Players' Association, but the expectation is players will report to their teams Thursday and go through a walkthrough.

The new collective bargaining agreement comes four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams did not show up for the start of training camp.

Talks between the league and union broke off Saturday.

The previous deal, originally signed in 2019 and amended for a shortened ’21 campaign, expired at midnight Saturday, putting the players on the seven squads in a legal strike position.

Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to camp because they weren’t in a legal strike position under Alberta labor laws. Those players would have been eligible to walk off the job Thursday.

The regular season kicks off June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary to face the Stampeders.

The previous CFL strike, in 1974, was also settled before the season began.

Updated : 2022-05-19 12:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman