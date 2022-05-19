Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns population of a long war – live updates

Zelenskyy warns of a long war

G7 finance ministers look to solve Kyiv's budget troubles

This article was last updated at 03:22 UTC/GMT

G7 ministers aim to work out Ukraine aid plan

Finance ministers from G7 nations are gathering in Königswinter in western Germany to coordinate a response to assist Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has asked other G7 nations to “join us in increasing their financial support."

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told German newspaper Die Welt before the meeting that the G7 had to “assure Ukraine's solvency within the next days, few weeks.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo that Japan planned to double its fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 million (€572 million).

US Senate confirms Bridget Brink as ambassador to Ukraine

Bridget Brink was confirmed by the US Senate to be the ambassador to Ukraine late Wednesday. The post has been vacant for three years.

The vote to confirm Brink was unanimous.

Zelenskyy says the war will be long

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to prepare the Ukrainian public for a long war in their country during his nightly video address late Wednesday.

He told the Ukrainian people, "Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Enerhodar, Mariupol and all our cities and towns that are under occupation, under temporary occupation, should know that Ukraine will return.”

He said, however, that battlefield conditions would determine how long it takes for the territory to be back under Ukrainian control.

"We are trying to do it as soon as possible. We are committed to driving out the occupiers and guaranteeing Ukraine real security,” Zelenskyy said from Kyiv.

Ukraine extended martial law and the mass mobilization by 90 days until August 23.

Zelenskyy: Russia fired over 2,000 missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia fired more than 2,000 missiles at his country since February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said most of the missiles had hit civilian infrastructure without bringing about any strategic advantage.

Russian missiles struck the southern cities of Mikolaiv and Dnipro in the last day, Zelenskyy said.

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine on Wednesday

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it is expelling scores of diplomats from several European countries in a retaliatory move to their expulsions of Russian diplomatic personnel. Those expelled include 34 French, 27 Spanish and 24 Italian diplomats.

Russia also withdrew the visas and press credentials of Canada's CBC and Radio Canada journalists and is shutting the organization's Moscow bureau.

Germany will donate 15 tanks to the Czech armed forces as part of a program under which Berlin aimed to help countries pass their stocks of Soviet weaponry to Ukraine. The Czechs have given Ukraine Soviet-era heavy weapons worth at least $130 million (€124 million) and are in talks with Germany about purchasing up to 50 more new Leopard A7+ tanks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed extra aid to Ukraine this year of up to nine billion euros ($9.5 billion). She said the fund would help the country cope with the ravages of war.

The EU also intends to mobilize up to €300 billion of investment by 2030 to end the bloc's reliance on Russian oil and gas. The investments will include €10 billion for gas infrastructure, €2 billion for oil, and the rest for clean energy, von der Leyen told reporters.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said sanctions against Russia had an enormous impact, but Russia said its economy was showing resilience. Russia Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, though, was confident that inflation in Russia would slow down further, adding that Russia had withstood the first hit from sanctions.

The US also set up a new monitoring body to build legal cases against Russia for crimes committed during its war against Ukraine and reopened its embassy in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

In February, the embassy was closed, and diplomatic personnel "temporarily relocated" to Lviv in western Ukraine. Many western countries, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom have reopened their embassies in Kyiv over the past month, after Russian troops pulled back from the city to focus on an offensive in the east of the country.

As a result of unease due to Russia's war in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted applications to join NATO, though Turkey moved to block the start of their NATO accession talks while making a series of military and political demands.

US President Joe Biden said he expects Finland and Sweden will join NATO. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the bid of the two Nordic nations to join the alliance would make "probably not much difference.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was in "intense contact" with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union to try and restore Ukrainian grain shipments and revive Russian fertilizer exports.

Catch up on all Wednesday's events surrounding the war in Ukraine.

ar/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)