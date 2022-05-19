Callender helps Inter Miami earn scoreless draw with Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Drake Callender had eight saves to help Inter Miami gain a 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Andre Blake notched three saves for Philadelphia (5-1-7), which fell out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Union, who were shut out for the first time this season, outshot Miami (3-6-4) 12-10.

Philadelphia has drawn in five straight matches. Miami was looking for its first victory since April 24.

The Union's Jakob Glesnes came the closest to scoring when his free kick hit the post in the first half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.