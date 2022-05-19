Chicago 3, New York Red Bulls 3

Chicago 1 2 — 3 New York Red Bulls 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 5 (penalty kick), 20th minute; 2, Chicago, Mueller, 1 (Gutierrez), 38th.

Second Half_3, Chicago, Omsberg, 1 (Duran), 49th; 4, New York Red Bulls, Harper, 1 (Fernandez), 58th; 5, Chicago, Shaqiri, 3, 89th; 6, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 4 (Fernandez), 90th+1.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Christopher Brady; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Teran, Chicago, 1st; Espinoza, Chicago, 19th; Harper, New York Red Bulls, 26th; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 63rd; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 66th; Navarro, Chicago, 70th; Omsberg, Chicago, 85th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Art Arustamyan, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jhon Espinoza (Boris Sekulic, 46th), Miguel Navarro, Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran (Gaston Gimenez, 46th); Jhon Jader Duran (Kacper Przybylko, 71st), Brian Gutierrez (Jairo Torres, 65th), Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri; Chris Mueller (Fabian Herbers, 80th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Omir Fernandez, Lewis Morgan (Zachary Ryan, 76th), Dru Yearwood (Luquinhas, 54th); Tom Barlow (Patryk Klimala, 53rd), Cameron Harper (Jason Pendant, 66th).