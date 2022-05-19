New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

New York City FC 2 0 — 2 D.C. United 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, New York City FC, Callens, 2 (Gloster), 5th minute; 2, New York City FC, Castellanos, 7 (penalty kick), 45th+5.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; D.C. United, Rafael Romo, Bill Hamid.

Yellow Cards_Romo, D.C. United, 19th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 36th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 63rd; Zelalem, New York City FC, 90th+4.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Gianni Facchini, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Chris Gloster (Malte Amundsen, 72nd), Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo, Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks (Gedion Zelalem, 89th), Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno (Heber, 90th), Thiago (Maxime Chanot, 55th).

D.C. United_Rafael Romo; Tony Alfaro (Julian Gressel, 46th), Steven Birnbaum, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Bradley Shaun Smith (Sami Fouad Guediri, 46th); Sofiane Djeffal, Edison Flores (Nigel Robertha, 72nd), Russell Canouse (Drew Skundrich, 58th); Ola Kamara, Griffin Yow (Taxiarchis Fountas, 46th).