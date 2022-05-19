Alexa
Taiwan donates US$1.5M to Hungarian charity to support displaced Ukrainians

Over 600,000 Ukrainians have fled to Hungary since beginning of Russian invasion

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/19 10:51
Representative Liu Shih-chung (third from right) attends contract signing ceremony. (Facebook, Taipei Representative Office in Budapest photo)

Representative Liu Shih-chung (third from right) attends contract signing ceremony. (Facebook, Taipei Representative Office in Budapest photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated US$1.5 million to the Hungarian Interchurch Aid (HIA), which will use the fund to help Ukrainian refugees in Hungary.

The Taipei Representative Office in Budapest shared on Facebook that Representative Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) had attended a contract signing event, which also served as a press conference to announce the donation.

CNA cited Liu as saying that since the Russo-Ukrainian war began, Taiwanese have shown support for Ukrainians in several ways, demonstrating that Taiwan is a source of kindness within the international community, able and willing to contribute to the world. He added that in the future, Taiwan hopes to deepen its partnership with Hungary in terms of humanitarian aid.

HIA President-Director Laszlo Lehel thanked the government and people of Taiwan, saying the donation will greatly improve refugees’ quality of life.

The Hungarian Interchurch Aid was founded in 1991. It is one of the largest and most widely recognized charity organizations in Hungary and undertakes humanitarian projects in over 40 countries, including Ukraine.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees data, as of Tuesday (May 17), 615,256 Ukrainians have fled to Hungary.

Liu and Lehel sign donation contract and pose for a photo. (Facebook, Taipei Representative Office in Budapest photo)
