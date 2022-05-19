Callsign: Identity First returns in 2022 with James Comey, Dr. Timnit Gebru, and Dr. Zia Hayat confirmed to keynote

Prestigious speakers to discuss the rebuilding of digital trust and driving accountability

Singapore / UAE



1400 SGT / 1000 GST

UK / Europe



1300 BST / 1400 CET

North America



1400 EST / 1100 PST



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 May 2022 - Identity First 2022 , presented by Callsign , the digital trust pioneer, has announced a world leading lineup for this year's virtual event to discuss the erosion, rebuilding and accountability of digital trust. Former FBI Director James Comey, the renowned computer scientist Dr. Timnit Gebru, and Dr. Zia Hayat, CEO and co-founder of Callsign will all keynote. Former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Lord (Jim) O'Neil of Gately, who famously coined the term 'BRICS' will host a banking panel and a Formula 1 Team Principal is also confirmed to speak.Taking place virtually on 21 June 2022, Identity First 2022 will be a live broadcast spanning multiple time zones to enable global inclusivity, and feature keynotes, fireside chats and industry panel discussions by experts offering insights and viewpoints from a public and private sector perspective.According to a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies the global cost of cybercrime reached US$544.5 billion in 2018, with US$171 billion reportedly from the Asia Pacific region alone. This is when the World Bank estimates that the digital economy is equivalent to 15.5% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and growing 2.5 times faster than global GDP over the past 15 years."We are living in an era where online fraud is rife, criminals masquerade as organizations or individuals for financial gain, sensitive data is harvested wholesale, and there is a reliance on outdated authentication and verification technologies leading to an erosion of digital trust and lack of accountability," said Namrata Jolly, General Manager for Asia Pacific, Callsign.Identity First was created to become the leading global event on digital trust by uniting leading experts with a global community to explore the topic from all angles. Last year's inaugural, and subsequently award-nominated event, saw Professor Brian Cox and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak deliver keynote presentations on digital trust."Although the digital age is meant to propel businesses and peoples' lives forward, offer inclusion to populations and lower barriers to entry, digital trust is in crisis globally putting the online ecosystem in jeopardy," continued Jolly.Dr. Hayat will open the event and deliver a keynote on why it is imperative to establish both digital trust and accountability today. Dr. Hayat will also reveal the first global study into the economic value of digital trust from proprietary research, demonstrating the economic and societal good if digital trust is established.This year, Identity First 2022 also features a fireside chat with the former Director of Federal Bureau of Investigation (2013-2017), James Comey who will examine trust in digital lives and the lack of accountability in today's society.Dr. Timnit Gebru, the renowned computer scientist and 2021 50 Great Leaders by Fortune magazine, will deliver a keynote on how fairness, transparency and accountability can be delivered. The ex-Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Lord (Jim) O'Neil will discuss the role banks can play in helping to solve accountability and trust.Also confirmed to speak at the event is a Formula 1 Team Principal* who will explain how they manage the opportunities and challenges of building digital trust across the team brand.Registration is free and attendees can join any of the sessions below:*Revealed to attendees when they confirm attendance to the event

