Justin Turner 3-run HR, Dodgers top D-backs for 4-game sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Dodgers won their fifth straight overall, finishing off a 5-3 homestand that included eight games in seven days and four within 42 hours.

David Price came off the COVID-19 list and made a key contribution in relief as Los Angeles sent Arizona to its fifth loss in a row.

Turner sent a 3-2 pitch from Zach Davies (2-2) into the lower left-field pavilion in his 1,300th major league game, putting the Dodgers back in front 4-2 in the fourth inning. Turner was a non-roster invitee to spring training in 2014 and three years later was MVP of the National League Championship Series.

Gavin Lux added a two-out RBI single in the fourth that made it 5-2.

Walker Buehler (5-1) got into immediate trouble in the fifth when Arizona loaded the bases on consecutive singles by Alek Thomas, Jake Hager and Daulton Varsho. But Buehler got swinging strikeouts of Jordan Luplow and Pavin Smith before Christian Smith hit a grounder to Turner, who stepped on third base to end the threat.

Buehler allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two. Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth to earn the save.

Arizona had the potential tying runs on base in the seventh after closing to 5-3 on Smith's RBI single. Just off the COVID-19 list, Price came in and struck out Josh Rojas on three pitches to end the inning. Price pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth that included two strikeouts.

Arizona's Christian Walker was hitless in four at-bats, ending his streak of homering in four straight games at Dodger Stadium. He failed to hit a ball out of the infield.

Arizona scored its first two runs on RBI groundouts by Geraldo Perdomo in the second and Smith in the third when Buehler walked No. 9 hitter Hager to open the inning.

Freddie Freeman notched his 19th RBI of the season in the Dodgers first, singling in Mookie Betts, who hit a leadoff double.

Davies gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings. The right-hander struck out two and didn’t walk anyone.

TRAINER'S ROOM

D-backs: Placed LHP Kyle Nelson and OF Cooper Hummel on the IL.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) didn't throw a bullpen Wednesday as scheduled and won't travel with the team to Philadelphia and Washington. Instead, he'll stay in LA to receive treatment and rest. ... Also missing the trip are the team's broadcasters after a few of them tested positive for COVID-19. They'll call the games from LA.

UP NEXT

D-backs: RHP Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.05 ERA) starts Friday at the Chicago Cubs. His ERA is the second-lowest by a starter in his first six starts of a season in franchise history, trailing only Randy Johnson's 0.91 in 2000.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (2-3, 3.00) starts Friday at Philadelphia in the opener of a 10-game trip.

