Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 06:18
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer who fatally shot a stranded motorist who opened fire on him was justified in doing so, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The Palmyra reserve police officer nearly was struck by a shotgun blast fired by Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said during a news conference Wednesday.

Schalk said he and other authorities extensively reviewed the officer’s body and dashboard camera footage as well as camera footage captured on a private property, the News and Tribune reported. The footage left “zero doubt” about the officer’s actions, he said.

“It clearly showed that the officer was justified in his actions and his decisions to use lethal force,” Schalk said.

The shotgun blast Monday night killed a volunteer firefighter who had stopped to help, Jacob Tyler McClanahan, 24, of Corydon.

The unidentified reserve police officer who has been with the Palmyra Police Department for about four years has taken a voluntary leave of absence, the newspaper reported.

It remains unclear why Moore opened fire on the others.

After the officer arrived at the scene along on State Road 135, he asked Moore if he had any weapons, and Moore said he was carrying a small pocket knife. Moore didn’t mention he had a gun inside of the vehicle, Schalk said.

The officer asked Moore to put the knife back inside of his vehicle, Schalk said.

“As soon as Mr. Moore reached inside of his vehicle, he pulled out a shotgun, immediately firing a round at the officer,” Schalk said.

A second shot fired by Moore struck McClanahan, fatally wounding him.

The officer returned fire and Moore died from his injuries shortly after being shot, Schalk said.

Updated : 2022-05-19 07:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman