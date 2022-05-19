Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Paredes homers twice, Rodriguez leaves early, Rays win 6-1

By DICK SCANLON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/19 04:40
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Brett Phillips, center, celebrates with shortstop Wander Franco, left, and right fielder Vidal Brujan, right, after the ...
Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman can't make the catch on an RBI single by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the seventh inning of a baseb...
Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips scores behind Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart on an RBI single by Ji-Man Choi during the seventh inning of a bas...
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson runs the bases following his home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Matt Wisler during the seventh inning of a b...
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates with third base coach Ramon Santiago (39) after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Matt ...
Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips (35) steals second base ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) during the seventh inning of a ba...
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen gets his hands checked by first base umpire Angel Hernandez for foreign substances during the fourth in...
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez forces Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) at seond base and relays the throw to first in time to turna double play on...

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Brett Phillips, center, celebrates with shortstop Wander Franco, left, and right fielder Vidal Brujan, right, after the ...

Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman can't make the catch on an RBI single by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the seventh inning of a baseb...

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips scores behind Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart on an RBI single by Ji-Man Choi during the seventh inning of a bas...

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson runs the bases following his home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Matt Wisler during the seventh inning of a b...

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates with third base coach Ramon Santiago (39) after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Matt ...

Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips (35) steals second base ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) during the seventh inning of a ba...

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen gets his hands checked by first base umpire Angel Hernandez for foreign substances during the fourth in...

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez forces Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) at seond base and relays the throw to first in time to turna double play on...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered twice against his former teammates to double his career big league total, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 Wednesday on an afternon Eduardo Rodriguez did not make it out of the first inning.

Rodriguez (1-3) lasted just one out and averaged 91.9 mph for his fastball, 2.4 mph below his season average, and left the mound with Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter. Rodriguez allowed three runs, four hits and two walks, throwing just 11 of 23 pitches for strikes. After signing a $77 million, five-year contract, he has a 4.38 ERA.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1) allowed four hits in five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, improving to 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts. Matt Wisler, Colin Poche and J.P. Feyereisen finished, with Feyereisen striking out two in the ninth during his 15th straight scoreless appearance.

Paredes, traded by the Tigers for Austin Meadows on April 5, hit solo home runs in the third off Rony García and in the eighth against Wily Peralta. Paredes hit one home run each in 2020 and 2021.

Yandy Díaz had three of the 11 hits by the Rays, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Spencer Torkelson homered in the seventh off Wisler and has a team-high four home runs for the Tigers, who have hit a major league-low 20 homers in 38 games.

Tampa Bay's first five batters reached. Díaz, Wander Franco and Harold Ramírez loaded the bases with singles, Randy Arozarena walked on four pitches and Francisco Mejía hit a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.. After another walk, Rodriguez was replaced by García.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Jose Cisnero, on the 60-day IL all season with a right shoulder strain, is scheduled for a bullpen session this week.

Rays: RHP Phoenix Sanders (low back spasms) was reinstated from the 15-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.50) will try to win his third straight start in Friday's opener of a three-game series at Cleveland.

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 4.91) will make his fourth start of the season Friday night at Baltimore.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-19 06:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman