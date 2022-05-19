Alexa
Car drives into 14 cyclists in Poland; 1 dead, several hurt

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 04:23
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The driver of a car slammed into a group of 14 cyclists in a village south of Warsaw Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several others seriously injured, Polish media reported, citing rescue officials. The driver fled.

Police were searching for the driver of the car, Łukasz Darmofalski, an official with firefighters, told the private broadcaster TVN24

Officials did not immediately provide details or an explanation of the incident which occurred in Przypki, a village about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Warsaw.

Ambulances and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene and unsuccessful efforts were made to resuscitate the person who died. At least three people suffered serious injuries.

Updated : 2022-05-19 06:17 GMT+08:00

