Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exploring run for US House

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 01:38
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exploring run for US House

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's considering a run for Congress after a legal battle over the state's political maps opened up a seat in Brooklyn.

The two-term Democrat, who left office at the end of 2021, said Wednesday that he's formed an exploratory committee for New York's 10th Congressional District. The Democratic-heavy district will include a large slice of western Brooklyn, where he lives.

New York's 10th District is currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, but the state's political maps are being redrawn under supervision of a New York judge after a court found they were unconstitutional and gerrymandered in favor of Democrats.

The court this week unveiled new proposed maps that significantly draw a number of New York City-based districts. Nadler said he believed the maps were changed so much that they are also unconstitutional, but if the proposed districts become final at the end of this week, he intends to run in the 12th District representing Manhattan.

The primary contest has been pushed back from June to August 23.

De Blasio toyed with running for governor this year before deciding to sit it out. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.

Updated : 2022-05-19 03:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman