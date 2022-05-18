US PGA Championship Tee Times
Thursday
1200 John Daly, United States; Shaun Micheel, United States; Y.E. Yang, South Korea.
1211 Takumi Kanaya, Japan; Matthew Borchert, United States; Troy Merritt, United States.
1222 Dean Burmester, South Africa; Kyle Mendoza, United States; Chris Kirk, United States.
1233 Nic Ishee, United States; Mito Pereira, Chile; Sam Horsfield, England.
1244 Kevin Streelman, United States; Shaun Norris, South Africa; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico.
1255 Matt Kuchar, United States; Cam Davis, Australia; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
1306 Stewart Cink, United States; Jason Dufner, United States; Padraig Harrington, Ireland.
1317 Kramer Hickok, United States; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Thomas Pieters, Belgium.
1328 Richard Bland, England; Matt Jones, Australia; Garrick Higgo, South Africa.
1339 Beau Hossler, United States; Tom Hoge, United States; Si Woo Kim, South Korea.
1350 Shawn Warren, United States; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain; Ryan Fox, New Zealand.
1401 Zac Oakley, United States; Yuki Inamori, Japan; Sebastian Munoz, Colombia.
1412 Brendan Steele, United States; Casey Pyne, United States; Bio Kim, South Korea.
1730 Ryan Brehm, United States; Wyatt Worthington II, United States; Min Woo Lee, Australia.
1741 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark; Sean McCarty, United States; Justin Harding, South Africa.
1752 Cameron Tringale, United States; Hudson Swafford, United States; Adam Hadwin, Canada.
1803 Shane Lowry, Ireland; Brooks Koepka, United States; Adam Scott, Australia.
1814 Dustin Johnson, United States; Patrick Cantlay, United States; Justin Thomas, United States.
1825 Jason Day, Australia; Rickie Fowler, United States; Harold Varner III, United States.
1836 Jon Rahm, Spain; Collin Morikawa, United States; Scottie Scheffler, United States.
1847 Daniel Berger, United States; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Ian Poulter, England.
1858 Kevin Kisner, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Billy Horschel, United States.
1909 Sergio Garcia, Spain; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Matt Fitzpatrick, England.
1920 Harry Higgs, United States; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa.
1931 Alex Beach, United States; Bernd Wiesberger, Austria; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela.
1942 Jared Jones, United States; Aaron Wise, United States; Joel Dahmen, United States.
1205 Ryan Palmer, United States; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Alex Noren, Sweden.
1216 Adri Arnaus, Spain; Colin Inglis, United States; Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan.
1227 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Michael Block, United States; Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand.
1238 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Xander Schauffele, United States; Tony Finau, United States.
1249 Tyrrell Hatton, England; Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Max Homa, United States.
1300 Viktor Hovland, Norway; Will Zalatoris, United States; Cameron Smith, Australia.
1311 Jordan Spieth, United States; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Tiger Woods, United States.
1322 Patrick Reed, United States; Justin Rose, England; Bubba Watson, United States.
1333 Kevin Na, United States; Lucas Glover, United States; Daniel van Tonder, South Africa.
1344 Cameron Young, United States; Sam Burns, United States; Davis Riley, United States.
1355 Francesco Molinari, Italy; Lee Westwood, England; Gary Woodland, United States.
1406 Brian Harman, United States; Ryan Vermeer, United States; Oliver Bekker, South Africa.
1417 Dylan Newman, United States; Lanto Griffin, United States; Laurie Canter, England.
1725 Brandon Bingaman, United States; Talor Gooch, United States; Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan.
1736 Tim Feenstra, United States; Anirban Lahiri, India; K.H. Lee, South Korea.
1747 Rich Beem, United States; Jesse Mueller, United States; Alex Cejka, Germany.
1758 Russell Knox, Scotland; Seamus Power, Ireland; Scott Stallings, United States.
1809 Jason Kokrak, United States; Corey Conners, Canada; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa.
1820 Martin Kaymer, Germany; Marc Leishman, Australia; Keegan Bradley, United States.
1831 Zach Johnson, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Cameron Champ, United States.
1842 Webb Simpson, United States; Branden Grace, South Africa; Henrik Stenson, Sweden.
1853 Sepp Straka, Austria; J.J. Spaun, United States; Adam Schenk, United States.
1904 Matthew Wolff, United States; Joohyung Kim, South Korea; Keith Mitchell, United States.
1915 Chad Ramey, United States; Austin Hurt, United States; Lucas Herbert, Australia.
1926 Tyler Collet, United States; Chan Kim, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States.
1937 Luke List, United States; Paul Dickinson, United States; Patton Kizzire, United States.
|Southern Hills Country Club
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|All times GMT