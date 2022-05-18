Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US PGA Championship Tee Times

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/18 22:35
US PGA Championship Tee Times

Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma
All times GMT
Thursday
First hole
1200 John Daly, United States; Shaun Micheel, United States; Y.E. Yang, South Korea. 1211 Takumi Kanaya, Japan; Matthew Borchert, United States; Troy Merritt, United States. 1222 Dean Burmester, South Africa; Kyle Mendoza, United States; Chris Kirk, United States. 1233 Nic Ishee, United States; Mito Pereira, Chile; Sam Horsfield, England. 1244 Kevin Streelman, United States; Shaun Norris, South Africa; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico. 1255 Matt Kuchar, United States; Cam Davis, Australia; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 1306 Stewart Cink, United States; Jason Dufner, United States; Padraig Harrington, Ireland. 1317 Kramer Hickok, United States; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Thomas Pieters, Belgium. 1328 Richard Bland, England; Matt Jones, Australia; Garrick Higgo, South Africa. 1339 Beau Hossler, United States; Tom Hoge, United States; Si Woo Kim, South Korea. 1350 Shawn Warren, United States; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain; Ryan Fox, New Zealand. 1401 Zac Oakley, United States; Yuki Inamori, Japan; Sebastian Munoz, Colombia. 1412 Brendan Steele, United States; Casey Pyne, United States; Bio Kim, South Korea. 1730 Ryan Brehm, United States; Wyatt Worthington II, United States; Min Woo Lee, Australia. 1741 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark; Sean McCarty, United States; Justin Harding, South Africa. 1752 Cameron Tringale, United States; Hudson Swafford, United States; Adam Hadwin, Canada. 1803 Shane Lowry, Ireland; Brooks Koepka, United States; Adam Scott, Australia. 1814 Dustin Johnson, United States; Patrick Cantlay, United States; Justin Thomas, United States. 1825 Jason Day, Australia; Rickie Fowler, United States; Harold Varner III, United States. 1836 Jon Rahm, Spain; Collin Morikawa, United States; Scottie Scheffler, United States. 1847 Daniel Berger, United States; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Ian Poulter, England. 1858 Kevin Kisner, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Billy Horschel, United States. 1909 Sergio Garcia, Spain; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Matt Fitzpatrick, England. 1920 Harry Higgs, United States; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa. 1931 Alex Beach, United States; Bernd Wiesberger, Austria; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela. 1942 Jared Jones, United States; Aaron Wise, United States; Joel Dahmen, United States.
10th hole
1205 Ryan Palmer, United States; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Alex Noren, Sweden. 1216 Adri Arnaus, Spain; Colin Inglis, United States; Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan. 1227 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Michael Block, United States; Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand. 1238 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Xander Schauffele, United States; Tony Finau, United States. 1249 Tyrrell Hatton, England; Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Max Homa, United States. 1300 Viktor Hovland, Norway; Will Zalatoris, United States; Cameron Smith, Australia. 1311 Jordan Spieth, United States; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Tiger Woods, United States. 1322 Patrick Reed, United States; Justin Rose, England; Bubba Watson, United States. 1333 Kevin Na, United States; Lucas Glover, United States; Daniel van Tonder, South Africa. 1344 Cameron Young, United States; Sam Burns, United States; Davis Riley, United States. 1355 Francesco Molinari, Italy; Lee Westwood, England; Gary Woodland, United States. 1406 Brian Harman, United States; Ryan Vermeer, United States; Oliver Bekker, South Africa. 1417 Dylan Newman, United States; Lanto Griffin, United States; Laurie Canter, England. 1725 Brandon Bingaman, United States; Talor Gooch, United States; Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan. 1736 Tim Feenstra, United States; Anirban Lahiri, India; K.H. Lee, South Korea. 1747 Rich Beem, United States; Jesse Mueller, United States; Alex Cejka, Germany. 1758 Russell Knox, Scotland; Seamus Power, Ireland; Scott Stallings, United States. 1809 Jason Kokrak, United States; Corey Conners, Canada; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa. 1820 Martin Kaymer, Germany; Marc Leishman, Australia; Keegan Bradley, United States. 1831 Zach Johnson, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Cameron Champ, United States. 1842 Webb Simpson, United States; Branden Grace, South Africa; Henrik Stenson, Sweden. 1853 Sepp Straka, Austria; J.J. Spaun, United States; Adam Schenk, United States. 1904 Matthew Wolff, United States; Joohyung Kim, South Korea; Keith Mitchell, United States. 1915 Chad Ramey, United States; Austin Hurt, United States; Lucas Herbert, Australia. 1926 Tyler Collet, United States; Chan Kim, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States. 1937 Luke List, United States; Paul Dickinson, United States; Patton Kizzire, United States.

Updated : 2022-05-19 00:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman