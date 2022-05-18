Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 27 9 .750 _ _ 8-2 W-3 14-4 13-5
Tampa Bay 22 15 .595 _ 5-5 W-1 12-9 10-6
Toronto 20 17 .541 _ 4-6 W-2 12-6 8-11
Boston 14 22 .389 13 4-6 L-1 5-10 9-12
Baltimore 14 23 .378 13½ 6 4-6 L-5 9-9 5-14
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 21 16 .568 _ _ 5-5 L-1 13-8 8-8
Chicago 18 18 .500 5-5 L-1 9-10 9-8
Cleveland 16 18 .471 5-5 L-2 7-6 9-12
Kansas City 13 22 .371 7 6 4-6 W-1 7-11 6-11
Detroit 13 24 .351 8 7 5-5 L-1 9-13 4-11
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 24 13 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-1 9-4 15-9
Los Angeles 24 15 .615 1 _ 6-4 L-2 12-7 12-8
Texas 16 19 .457 7 3 6-4 W-3 9-12 7-7
Seattle 16 21 .432 8 4 4-6 L-2 9-7 7-14
Oakland 16 23 .410 9 5 5-5 W-1 6-13 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 24 14 .632 _ _ 5-5 L-1 11-8 13-6
Miami 17 19 .472 6 3 5-5 W-2 9-9 8-10
Philadelphia 17 19 .472 6 3 6-4 L-2 9-10 8-9
Atlanta 17 20 .459 5-5 W-1 10-11 7-9
Washington 12 26 .316 12 9 3-7 L-3 5-15 7-11
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 23 14 .622 _ _ 4-6 L-1 11-5 12-9
St. Louis 20 16 .556 _ 4-6 W-1 10-8 10-8
Chicago 15 20 .429 7 6-4 W-4 6-11 9-9
Pittsburgh 15 21 .417 5 4-6 L-2 9-10 6-11
Cincinnati 10 26 .278 12½ 10 6-4 W-1 5-9 5-17
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 24 12 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-4 14-5 10-7
San Diego 23 13 .639 1 _ 6-4 W-2 10-7 13-6
San Francisco 22 14 .611 2 _ 8-2 W-2 11-7 11-7
Arizona 18 20 .474 7 3 4-6 L-5 10-11 8-9
Colorado 17 19 .472 7 3 2-8 L-3 12-9 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.