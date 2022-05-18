WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Connecticut
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
Atlanta 101, Indiana 79
Connecticut 92, New York 65
Washington 84, Dallas 68
Las Vegas 86, Phoenix 74
Minnesota 87, Los Angeles 84
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.