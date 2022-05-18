Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 1 .800
Washington 4 1 .800
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Connecticut 2 1 .667 1
Indiana 2 4 .333
New York 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 1 .800
Phoenix 2 2 .500
Dallas 2 2 .500
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 2
Seattle 1 3 .250
Minnesota 1 4 .200 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 101, Indiana 79

Connecticut 92, New York 65

Washington 84, Dallas 68

Las Vegas 86, Phoenix 74

Minnesota 87, Los Angeles 84

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

