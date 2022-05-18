Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 9 .750 _
Tampa Bay 22 15 .595
Toronto 20 17 .541
Boston 14 22 .389 13
Baltimore 14 23 .378 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 16 .568 _
Chicago 18 18 .500
Cleveland 16 18 .471
Kansas City 13 22 .371 7
Detroit 13 24 .351 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 13 .649 _
Los Angeles 24 15 .615 1
Texas 16 19 .457 7
Seattle 16 21 .432 8
Oakland 16 23 .410 9

___

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-19 00:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman