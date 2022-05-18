Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/05/18 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 18, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;16;84%;74%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;38;28;Sunny and less humid;37;28;WNW;17;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Breezy in the p.m.;30;16;WNW;21;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;E;17;70%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;22;16;A shower and t-storm;23;11;WNW;16;76%;89%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;16;6;Sunny;16;7;ESE;9;48%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with some sun;26;18;A t-storm around;28;19;SSW;11;42%;41%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;18;9;Increasingly windy;20;8;WSW;27;47%;27%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cool with some sun;17;8;Decreasing clouds;18;7;ESE;6;66%;1%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;29;14;Breezy and cooler;20;16;N;27;48%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;18;17;Afternoon showers;19;14;W;15;88%;95%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;40;25;ENE;10;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;35;23;Partly sunny;35;23;S;9;61%;24%;10

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;29;20;A shower in spots;22;19;W;15;89%;57%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;27;S;11;80%;89%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;NE;16;71%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Very warm;31;17;Very warm;30;17;SSW;12;33%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;19;9;Sunny and nice;23;11;SSE;7;39%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;25;14;Rather cloudy, warm;28;17;SW;12;40%;9%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;17;12;Morning showers;16;10;SE;8;81%;98%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;20;5;High clouds;20;5;S;12;52%;0%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine;20;8;Sunny and breezy;23;12;SSE;21;35%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;26;19;A shower and t-storm;24;14;NNW;10;70%;91%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;8;SW;9;41%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny;19;9;Sunny and nice;22;10;S;10;31%;0%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;16;5;N;8;75%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;ENE;9;40%;19%;7

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny;26;17;WSW;14;40%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;E;13;19%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;21;12;Some sun, a shower;16;10;S;14;53%;75%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;SSE;6;49%;11%;12

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;28;Downpours;35;27;SSW;17;81%;95%;7

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;19;14;Warmer;28;23;S;18;53%;17%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;SW;20;81%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;12;A couple of showers;22;10;NNW;11;68%;89%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;29;24;Partly sunny;28;23;NNW;20;74%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;35;22;Remaining very warm;34;22;S;23;45%;27%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;S;14;66%;43%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;41;30;Hot with hazy sun;44;31;ESE;9;23%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;27;13;Periods of sun;30;4;ENE;14;21%;27%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;26;ESE;12;66%;92%;12

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;S;8;68%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;15;7;Mostly sunny;17;9;SSW;21;60%;26%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;31;17;Remaining very warm;30;17;NNE;15;32%;57%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;ENE;17;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Low clouds;30;25;SE;12;73%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;23;12;Turning cloudy;22;12;NNE;9;56%;27%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;A shower and t-storm;31;23;SE;11;69%;92%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and milder;18;7;High clouds;12;5;ESE;17;62%;26%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;28;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;WSW;7;76%;97%;6

Hong Kong, China;Turning out cloudy;29;22;Low clouds;28;23;E;11;70%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Occasional rain;29;24;A couple of showers;29;23;S;15;66%;88%;7

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;WSW;9;68%;85%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Hot with some sun;39;26;NE;17;23%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;11;Cooler with a shower;17;9;NE;19;60%;40%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SE;10;68%;59%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;28;Sunny;33;28;NNW;12;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;18;8;Sunshine;19;8;NNW;10;51%;8%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NNW;13;27%;26%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;35;27;Very warm;36;28;WSW;21;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;30;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;18;SSE;9;61%;97%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;42;29;Hazy sun;42;30;N;10;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A couple of showers;15;8;Partly sunny, warmer;21;10;WNW;17;35%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;31;26;Increasingly windy;32;26;E;28;62%;10%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;W;8;66%;59%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;S;13;58%;23%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;N;8;71%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and mild;17;-1;High clouds and mild;16;-3;WNW;14;20%;0%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;31;23;SSW;11;69%;85%;11

Lima, Peru;High clouds;20;16;Some brightening;20;16;SSE;13;74%;6%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Rather cloudy, warm;29;17;NNW;10;50%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;22;14;Partly sunny;21;12;SW;11;59%;15%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;25;14;Turning sunny;25;15;SSE;11;59%;9%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunlit and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;S;15;71%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;32;17;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;SE;8;33%;4%;9

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;31;28;A couple of showers;32;28;WSW;26;73%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;Cloudy;28;23;S;7;70%;44%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;N;9;69%;82%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy;15;8;Sunny intervals;15;11;SE;14;71%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;N;10;24%;3%;15

Miami, United States;Lots of sun, nice;31;25;Humid with sunshine;31;26;SSE;12;65%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and warmer;15;4;Periods of sun;19;10;NW;16;48%;72%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;32;26;A shower in places;32;26;SSW;18;66%;57%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;16;9;Low clouds, then sun;15;5;N;8;60%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;18;9;Rain tapering off;14;10;W;5;68%;96%;2

Moscow, Russia;Thickening clouds;15;8;A morning shower;14;5;NNE;18;45%;58%;5

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;29;Hazy sunshine;33;29;SW;14;68%;14%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast;24;13;Low clouds breaking;26;13;ENE;11;57%;36%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;A shower in the a.m.;24;16;WNW;12;65%;55%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;30;16;Plenty of sun;29;15;NW;18;39%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;24;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;11;SW;19;45%;84%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and warmer;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;SW;9;43%;3%;9

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;17;7;Cloudy;18;8;SSE;9;64%;27%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;18;6;A.M. rain, clearing;15;8;SE;12;67%;88%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;E;15;75%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SSW;10;86%;96%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NNE;11;78%;91%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;29;19;A morning t-storm;26;16;NNE;11;68%;89%;5

Perth, Australia;Morning showers;21;14;A morning shower;22;12;N;12;68%;66%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;33;26;A t-storm or two;32;27;SE;8;77%;94%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;21;77%;52%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;35;22;A stray t-storm, hot;36;22;E;10;51%;42%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;22;10;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;S;11;24%;18%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brief a.m. showers;26;10;Clouds and sun, warm;30;12;SSE;10;47%;10%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;11;Showers, some heavy;19;11;SW;12;74%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;26;15;Partly sunny;29;17;WSW;10;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A shower in spots;31;23;N;8;71%;66%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;14;8;Rain and drizzle;12;8;ENE;16;74%;97%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;13;6;A shower in spots;18;11;ENE;8;52%;87%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;A shower in the p.m.;23;18;WSW;16;53%;91%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with hazy sun;40;27;Sunny and hot;42;27;ESE;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;NW;13;37%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cool;12;6;Decreasing clouds;14;5;E;10;49%;5%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;21;11;WNW;21;51%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;WSW;10;78%;100%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;32;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;ESE;19;67%;12%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;SW;9;91%;94%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning sunny, nice;27;15;Mostly cloudy;26;16;NE;16;13%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;18;7;Fog in the morning;18;7;SSW;6;57%;13%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;ESE;5;75%;65%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;23;10;Mostly cloudy;28;13;NNW;9;53%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Showers around;15;7;Clouds and sun, cool;14;6;NE;9;59%;29%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;25;14;Partly sunny;25;13;S;11;46%;6%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;28;17;Cloudy;23;18;SE;15;69%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;34;27;A shower or two;32;26;SSE;11;71%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and a t-storm;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;SE;10;48%;0%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;E;18;65%;43%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Pleasant and warmer;20;12;Cloudy and warm;23;8;ESE;12;53%;89%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Abundant sunshine;18;13;SW;13;56%;60%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;26;22;A shower or two;27;23;N;14;81%;76%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning sunny, windy;16;9;High clouds;14;9;ESE;13;61%;17%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;29;18;Partly sunny;31;18;NE;13;36%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Breezy in the p.m.;25;10;NNW;22;51%;97%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NNW;19;16%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;27;18;Nice with sunshine;26;18;NNE;13;53%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and nice;26;11;E;6;31%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;24;15;Mainly cloudy;26;18;S;17;55%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;13;10;Milder;19;12;SE;21;71%;45%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Sunny and nice;25;18;ENE;13;57%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Sunshine and nice;28;17;E;14;56%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;23;2;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;NE;11;27%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;12;7;Clearing;14;7;S;10;49%;35%;7

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine;20;10;Sunny and nice;24;13;SE;15;35%;3%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;9;66%;97%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warmer with clearing;16;3;Mostly cloudy;19;11;W;16;52%;82%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Pleasant and warmer;24;13;SSW;14;31%;1%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;17;15;Very windy, a shower;18;13;NW;43;83%;81%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;31;25;Thunderstorms;28;24;SW;9;85%;100%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Sunshine and nice;23;11;NE;7;45%;45%;11

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-18 21:48 GMT+08:00

