2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Zhuzihu hydrangea season will be kicked off on Friday (May 20) with a concert from 2 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon, Taipei City Department of Economic Development said.

The department said in a press release on Wednesday (May 18) that the public usually starts to take trips to Zhuzihu on Taipei’s Yangmingshan to admire hydrangeas in May and June in recent years, and the number of visitors has increased every year.

The department and the Beitou Farmers' Association have teamed up this year to hold several events and favorable deals, the release said. Flower farmers in the Zhuzihu community have also worked hard to put up hydrangea art installations.

The department recommended that tourists visit some must-visit flower locations, including the Datitian farm (大梯田生態休閒農園), the Cao family farm (曹家花田香), and the Kao family hydrangea fields (高家繡球花園).

The department said visitors with a ticket to the Datitian farm, which is NT$150 (US$5), will be admitted to the concert, which features performances by Lily Flute and keyboard player Wang Yu-tung. The ticket can be used as a NT$100 voucher at the farm, according to the department.

For more information about the Zhuzihu hydrangea season, check out this website.



Lily Flute (Taipei City Department of Economic Development photo)



Keyboard player Wang Yu-tung



(Taipei City Department of Economic Development photos)