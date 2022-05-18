Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday

The department recommends tourists go to some must-visit flower locations

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 21:11
(Taipei City Department of Economic Development photo)

(Taipei City Department of Economic Development photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Zhuzihu hydrangea season will be kicked off on Friday (May 20) with a concert from 2 to 4 p.m. in the afternoon, Taipei City Department of Economic Development said.

The department said in a press release on Wednesday (May 18) that the public usually starts to take trips to Zhuzihu on Taipei’s Yangmingshan to admire hydrangeas in May and June in recent years, and the number of visitors has increased every year.

The department and the Beitou Farmers' Association have teamed up this year to hold several events and favorable deals, the release said. Flower farmers in the Zhuzihu community have also worked hard to put up hydrangea art installations.

The department recommended that tourists visit some must-visit flower locations, including the Datitian farm (大梯田生態休閒農園), the Cao family farm (曹家花田香), and the Kao family hydrangea fields (高家繡球花園).

The department said visitors with a ticket to the Datitian farm, which is NT$150 (US$5), will be admitted to the concert, which features performances by Lily Flute and keyboard player Wang Yu-tung. The ticket can be used as a NT$100 voucher at the farm, according to the department.

For more information about the Zhuzihu hydrangea season, check out this website.

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday
Lily Flute (Taipei City Department of Economic Development photo)

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday
Keyboard player Wang Yu-tung

2020 hydrangea season on Taipei’s Yangmingshan kicks off on Friday
(Taipei City Department of Economic Development photos)

Zhuzihu
hydrangea
Yangmingshan

RELATED ARTICLES

Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
2022/03/13 20:48
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
2022/03/06 17:54
Huashan murderer escapes death penalty after Taiwan Supreme Court upholds life sentence
Huashan murderer escapes death penalty after Taiwan Supreme Court upholds life sentence
2022/02/23 17:43
Taipei’s 2022 flower show season begins with camellias on Jan. 7
Taipei’s 2022 flower show season begins with camellias on Jan. 7
2022/01/02 21:28
Multiple cars crash on Taipei's Yangmingshan, injuring 5
Multiple cars crash on Taipei's Yangmingshan, injuring 5
2021/11/08 12:25