Skeletal remains of solo hiker found in central Taiwan after missing for 7 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The skeletal remains of a man who embarked on a solo hiking trip to climb Daxueshan (大雪山) in central Taiwan in September last year were found and airlifted off the mountain in April this year, Taichung City Fire Bureau told CNA on Wednesday (May 18).

The hiker, surnamed Lo (羅), set out to climb Daxueshan in Shei-Pa National Park via the Daxueshan 230 Forest-Road, in September last year. He last sent out a message on Oct. 3, saying that his planned destination would be Wuling Farm. He was not heard from after that.

Lo’s family had left messages on social media, asking hikers to help find him, but no one reported seeing him.

CNA cited the fire bureau as saying that the bureau received a report from a mountain patrol from the Dongshih Forest District Office on April 26 that they found a male’s skeletal remains on Mountain Fuwan West Peak. The bureau dispatched a total of eight workers to the mountain. The workers moved the body to a location suitable for an airlifting operation.

After the remains were airlifted, police confirmed that the remains belonged to Lo, who had been missing for seven months.

The firefighters said the location of the victim's remains was not a regular hiking trail. Lo was called “Detergent Brother” by other people in a mountaineering club on Facebook because he reportedly wore leather shoes and suit pants and carried detergent and rice with him every time he went mountain climbing.