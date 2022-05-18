Alexa
Defense ministry says US arms purchases based on current enemy threats

Ministry of National Defense prioritizes national security, defense

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 18:07
(MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Weapons sales are based on enemy threats and joint combat planning, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Wednesday (May 18).

Responding to a letter penned by the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council to the U.S. Department of State, the MND said deals with the U.S. adhere to the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances and provides Taiwan with the weapons and equipment it needs, the Liberty Times reported. Additionally, it shows Washington’s commitment to Taiwan’s national defense and security and how important Taiwan is in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

In 2021, Taiwan and the United States jointly completed the definition of asymmetric warfare in order to clearly outline what Taiwan needs for defense, the MND said. Asymmetric warfare is a type and method of combat which is geared to disrupt the pace of the enemy's operations and the enemy’s attempts to make snap decisions in the midst of battle, the ministry explained, adding that it does not refer to any individual weapon or equipment.

The defense ministry said the development of the military is related to the stability of the Taiwan Strait and regional security. Weapons purchases under review or negotiation are handled in accordance with U.S. arms sales regulations and are kept low-profile.

The MND said it aims to maximize the effectiveness of its resources and pledged to continue negotiating with the U.S. to acquire the most suitable weapons and equipment for current and future situations. It added that weapons are required to be delivered in accordance with the signed contract or ahead of schedule, so as to improve military interoperability between Taiwan and the United States and ensure national security.
Updated : 2022-05-18 18:41 GMT+08:00

