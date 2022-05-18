Delivery Robot Market Size, Share, Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Recent Trends, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2027

Delivery robot is an automated robot that brings delivery directly to customer’s doorstep without involving any human intervention in the entire process. Delivery robots can navigate around people and public spaces without a human driver. The increased use of internet along with the expansion of the e-commerce industry has increased the demand for products to be purchased online which requires a better and efficient means to deliver the product to the customer. Thus, various product delivery services such as delivery robots have been adopted by the companies.

The delivery robot market is segmented on the basis of load carrying capacity, number of wheels, end user, and region. By load carrying capacity, the market is categorized into up to 10 kg, more than 10 kg to 50 kg, and more than 50 kg. By number of wheels, it is segregated as 3 wheels, 4 wheels and 6 wheels. By end user, it is classified into food & beverages, retail, healthcare, postal, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Factors such as increased demand for contactless delivery, the rise in e-commerce sector coupled with adoption of advanced technologies such as integration of AI and machine learning is foreseen to reinforce the Delivery Robot Market growth. However, stringent regulations pertaining to operations of delivery robots and limited range of operation of delivery robots acts as a potential growth restraint for the market.



The key players operating in the global delivery robot market include Boxbot, Cleveron AS, Kiwibot, Ninebot, Nuro, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Piaggio & C.SpA, Robby Technologies, ST Engineering and Starship Technologies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents analytical depiction of the delivery robot market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current delivery robot market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the delivery robot industry.

By Load Carrying Capacity

Up to 10 kg

More than 10 kg to 50 kg

More than 50 kg

By Number of Wheels

3 Wheels

4 Wheels

6 Wheels

By End Use

Food and Beverages

Retail

Healthcare

Postal

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Boxbot

Cleveron AS

Kiwibot

Ninebot

Nuro, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Piaggio & C.SpA

Robby Technologies

ST Engineering

Starship Technologies

