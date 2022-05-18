RFID in Retail Market is Going to Boom with CoreRFID, GlobeRanger, GAO RFID

New York , United States- Report Ocean published the latest research report on the RFID in Retail market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the RFID in Retail market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

RFID in Retail Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the RFID in Retail Market by region.

The global RFID in retail market size was US$ 10 billion in 2021. The global RFID in the retail market is forecast to grow to US$ 25.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Radiofrequency identification (RFID) in retail employs electromagnetic radio-frequency to transmit data from a tag attached to an object via a wireless scan system. It is mostly used for tracking and automatic identification.

Factors Influencing the Market

Change in consumer behavior is forecast to boost the adoption of RFID in retail segment. When any consumer buys products and makes payments through credit or debit card, the shop keepers can connect the data of the purchases to the recorded RFID data. This data is being used for marketing purposes later. Thus, such benefits will propel the growth of the RFID in retail market.

For large retail shops, some unique sorts of tags are developed. These tags can be scanned all at once, allowing for the simultaneous scanning of multiple tags. As a result of such advancements, the global RFID in the retail market is forecast to grow rapidly.

The governments of various nations have lifted COVID-19 lockdowns. Thus, many industries and offices around the world have resumed operations. However, governments have legislated that such industries maintain their social distance and minimal workforce capacity. To avert the further spread of the virus, multinational corporations are implementing a variety of preventative measures, including contact-tracing services. Many RFID solution suppliers have been offering new goods or enhancing existing products to cater to the needs of their customers. As a result, it will benefit the global RFID in the retail market during the forecast period.

The limited awareness about RFID solutions may hamper the growth of the global RFID in the retail market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This data collected through RFID helps the industries make improvements. It assists in the optimization of a store’s inventory in order to predict consumer behavior. During the pandemic, the demand for expensive retail products decreased drastically. Thus, it hampered the growth of RFID in retail market. The declining demand for vehicles also had a negative effect on the automotive RFID market. On the contrary, governments in developing countries have made it compulsory to use RFID tagging on vehicles for tolling.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds the largest share in the global RFID in retail market. In addition, North America is another key contributor to the market growth, owing to the widespread use of RFID systems. The addition, the growth of the retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics segments is fueling the growth of the RFID in retail market in these regions.

Competitors in the Market

CoreRFID

GlobeRanger

GAO RFID

Honeywell International

Impinj

Invengo Technology

Mojix

Omni-ID

ORBCOMM

Tyco Retail Solutions

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global RFID in retail market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Type

Passive Tags

Active Tags

By Application

Agriculture

Commercial

Transportation

Healthcare

Logistics & Supply Chain

Aerospace

Defense

Retail

Security and Access Control

Sport

Animal Tracking

Ticketing

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

