Industrial Ethernet Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030 | ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc.

New York , United States- Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Industrial Ethernet market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Industrial Ethernet market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global industrial ethernet market size was US$ 25 billion in 2021. The global industrial ethernet market is forecast to grow to US$ 45.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The application of Ethernet, particularly in the industrial environment, is called industrial Ethernet. It follows the protocols such as EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, and Others.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for the reliable, scalable, speedy, and interoperable network is forecast to fuel the growth of the global industrial ethernet market. Industrial Ethernet plays an essential role to attain transparency within an industrial plant. In addition, the increasing demand for reliable communication networks, majorly to boost the industry 4.0 concept, is forecast to fuel the industry growth.

The growing trend of smart factories and telehealth is forecast to boost the growth of the global industrial ethernet market.

The 5G rollout is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market players. 5G will help combat the challenges associated with wireless systems. In addition, the sudden onset of 5G technology is forecast to transform the outlook of the manufacturing companies. As a result, it will also benefit the global industrial ethernet market during the study period.

The increasing deployment of safe, flexible, and efficient manufacturing systems will fuel the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the shortage of standardization in the communication interfaces is forecast to slow down the growth of the global industrial ethernet market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific industrial ethernet market is forecast to register significant growth. The companies in the region are focusing on introducing reliable solutions to outgrow other global market players. In addition, the increasing demand for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication is forecast to fuel the industry’s growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the smart factory concept is forecast to benefit the regional market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Asia-Pacific has been registering the highest growth. However, prominent nations such as India and China were drastically impacted due to the COVID-19 spread. As a result, it impacted the growth of the industrial ethernet market. Governments in the region imposed strict lockdown. As a result, industries had to halt their activities, which ultimately hampered the demand for industrial ethernet.

Competitors in the Market

ABB Ltd.

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG (ACS Motion Control, Ltd.)

Barta-Schoenewald, Inc. (Advanced Motion Control)

BECKHOFF Automation, Belden, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Rexroth AG)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc.

Innovasic, Inc. (ANALOG DEVICES)

Monnit Corporation (Alta Ethernet Gateway)

Moxa, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Based on Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Protocol:

EtherCAT

EtherNet/IP

PROFINET

POWERLINK

SERCOS III

CC-Link IE

Based on End-use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Fertilizer

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

Energy & Power

Mining & Metals

Engineering/Fabrication

Water & Wastewater

Others (Paper & Pulp, Glass, and Cement)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

