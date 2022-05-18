Cloud Supply Chain Management Market | Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc. 2030

New York , United States- Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cloud Supply Chain Management market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cloud Supply Chain Management market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market was estimated at 4.4 billion in 2020. The market is expected to reach US$ by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market forecasts to gain traction, owing to the increasing demand for product life-cycle management solutions, logistics management, and inventory & warehouse management.

The primary factor promoting the growth of the global cloud SCM market is the growing adoption of cloud supply chain management (SCM) solutions in the transportation and logistics sector.

Rising awareness regarding the beneficial aspects of these solutions is also boosting its demand among the population. Cloud SCM solutions are highly beneficial in providing excellent transportation planning and execution. Moreover, it is also profitable because of convenient tracking and managing. Thus, the adoption of cloud supply chain management (SCM) is increasing to track transportation activities.

Cloud supply chain management declines the freight cost. Moreover, the platform also helps build collaboration between multiple parties or enterprises involved in the business activities. Thus, such profitable factors are forecast to grow the market growth during the analysis period.

On the contrary, complexities of implementation can further decline the growth of the global cloud SCM market during the forecast period. Apart from that, increasing privacy concerns related to the use of Cloud SCM are expected to slow down the growth of the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market.

Geographic Analysis

North America is anticipated to have maximum contribution in the growth of the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market, followed by Asia. North America has been a leading region in the growth of the global market, owing to the growing adoption of communication technologies. Moreover, increasing investments in information and communication technologies would result in further advancements of the platform. Thus, it would increase the growth of the overall market. Apart from that, the United States presents the maximum contribution to the growth of the regional market.

Regarding Asia-Pacific, the region is witnessing favorable innovations in digital technology. Moreover, as the investments in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies are increasing, the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In addition, various industry verticals have begun adopting smart ways to manage manufacturing activities. Thus, such growth would positively influence the growth of the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market during the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market as the transportation activities were all halted. The use of cloud supply chain management (SCM) platforms suddenly declined as the industrial activities were all stopped partially or completely during the pandemic period.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Transportation management

Procurement and sourcing

Order management

Sales and operation planning

Inventory and warehouse management

Demand planning and forecasting

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis By Service

Training and consulting

Support and maintenance

Managed services

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Vertical

Food and beverage

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and wholesale

Transportation and logistics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the market

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

JDA Software Group Inc.

Infor Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

Kewill, Inc.

Kinaxis, Inc.

Logility, Inc

Other prominent players

