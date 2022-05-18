Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | 3M Company, Microsoft Corporation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global natural language processing (NLP) market was estimated at US$ 10 billion in 2020 and anticipates growing at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The market is expected to reach US$ 63.0 billion by 2030.

The Global Natural Language processing helps to maintain interaction between computer and human language. This component is highly used to understand human language and translate it to machine language.

Regional analysis

North America is expected to lead during the forecast period by holding the highest share in the global natural language processing (NLP) market. The growing investments to integrate machine learning and NLP, together with rapid technological advancements, would contribute to the growth of the market in North America. Apart from that, rising government funding in AI-based technologies would further accelerate the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact on Global NLP Market

The NLP market witnessed significant obstacles, such as stringent lockdowns, unavailability of raw materials, and a decline in the workforce. The global natural language processing (NLP) market witnessed a sudden slowdown in growth during the pandemic period. However, the market is anticipated to recover at the same pace once the government begins lifting restrictions.

Factors Influencing

The advanced IoT solutions and communication technologies forecast to upscale the demand for natural processing language (NLP) solutions. The NLP solutions help set up an effective communication between various devices. Such an advantageous factor would further surge its adoption for establishing a smart home environment.

Apart from that, digital transformations have altered the way of performance for industries. NLP solutions are considered extremely profitable in establishing communication between users and the system. Moreover, the increasing demand for NLP solutions in smart devices, and smart homes, forecast to accelerate the growth of the global natural language processing (NLP) market during the analysis period. Smart Homes include several smart devices including, thermostats, security and monitoring devices, lights, and climate control devices which demand an interactive interface between users and machines. Moreover, Consumers nowadays prefer the voice method over traditional methods. As a result, it would boost the growth of the overall market.

The growing era of digitalization in health care verticals would boost the growth of the global natural language processing market. NLP has appeared to be beneficial to collect particular information from a massive volume of data. Thus, the global natural language processing (NLP) market would witness promising growth in the healthcare industry.

Market Segmentation

By Types

Statistical NLP

Hybrid based NLP

Rule NLP

Market by Technology

Recognition technologies

Operational technologies

Analytics technologies

Market by Applications

Machine translation

Information extraction

Report generation

Question answering

Others

Market by End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government, Defense & Aerospace

Media & Advertisement

Academia and Education

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Verint Systems Inc.

AWS Inc

Dolbey Systems Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Other Prominent Players

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

