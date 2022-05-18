Clinical Decision Support Systems Market 2022 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global clinical decision support systems market size was US$ 3.0 billion in 2021. The global clinical decision support systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) is a computer-based tool that analyses data in electronic health records (EHRs) and provides prompts and recommendations to help health care practitioners follow evidence-based clinical standards at the point of treatment. The CDSS is a computer software meant to be a direct help with clinical decision making for comparing a patient’s characteristics can compare to a computerized clinical knowledge base and offering patient-specific estimates or suggestions to the clinicians. CDSSs are now mostly employed at the point of treatment to help clinicians consolidate their expertise by providing information or suggestions. CDSS deployment enhances speedier decision-making, operational data, and workflow efficiency in patient care.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Technological advances such as EHR systems, business intelligence tools, and big data analytics are helping healthcare providers manage and analyze patient data to make effective clinical decisions. Thus, this factor is forecast to drive the global market.

CDSS provides smooth administration of the number of patients visiting hospitals and healthcare buildings about keeping and managing data entry, storage, and collection. These factors are forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Lack of awareness, data privacy-related concerns, inappropriate handling of the system, and scarcity of skilled professionals may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Clinical decision support software in COVID-19 strengthened and emphasized the worldwide need for consistent healthcare data while reducing the timeline for decision-making due to unmatched stress. Many health care providers have changed their clinical decision support system vendors to help spread desired results quickly. As a result, there was a greater appreciation of clinical decision support systems’ value and challenges in quite a few of the world’s most important healthcare centers, which are the front-line responders. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the market in 2021. As a result of the growing demand for healthcare information technology solutions in the medical sector. Increasing technological advancements and the rising importance of providing quality healthcare services fuel the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market over the forecast period. As a result of the rising investments in the healthcare sector in countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan. In addition, the rising R&D expenditure by the governments of key economies for growing the penetration of information technology in the medical field. Additionally, the growth in the geriatric population is likely to drive regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global clinical decision support software market are:

Meditech

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts

Mckesson

Philips Healthcare

Wolters Kluwer Health

Hearst Health

Elsevier B.V

IBM

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global clinical decision support software market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Deployment Modes, Products, Applications, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Knowledge-based CDSS

Non-knowledge based CDSS

Segmentation based on Deployment Modes

Web-based

On-premises

Segmentation based on Products

Integrated System

Stand-alone System

Standard-based

Service Model-based

Other Products

Segmentation based on Applications

Medical Diagnosis

Prescription Decision Support

Information Retrieval

Therapy Planning and Assessment

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

