Emerging Mental Health Devices And Platforms Market 2022 Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Emerging Mental Health Devices And Platforms Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global emerging mental health devices and platforms market size was US$ 2,568.6 million in 2021. The global emerging mental health devices and platforms market size is forecast to reach US$ 18,717.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The mental health of an individual is a reflection of the individual’s abilities, their ability to cope with the normal stress of their lives, their ability to work productively, and their contribution to society. The issue of mental health disorders is widespread worldwide. A mental health device & platform helps gather information and identify activity patterns. In addition, it can use to save lives since early detection of mental illness is an integral part of saving the lives of individuals.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include rising demand for teleconsultations, growing funding activity in the digital mental health landscape, and an increase in the adoption of digital mental health solutions.

Wearables are prone to inaccuracies in measurement due to overestimation, underestimation, high variability, and lack of benchmarking with industry gold standards. Thus, this factor may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising development of portable mental health devices is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market. COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the mental well-being of the global population, including children and adolescents. As a result, teleconsultations, the use of mental health mobile platforms, and funding activities to maintain the mental well-being of the global population grew at an exponential rate.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Among the factors driving the emerging mental health devices and platforms market include an advantageous reimbursement landscape, a growing focus on the digital health ecosystem, and the launch of technologically advanced medical devices through collaborations. In addition, a fixed mental health workforce in the country is also pushing the adoption of emerging mental health devices and platforms. Thus, this factor is forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

The global emerging mental health devices and platforms market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Therapy, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation focuses on Product Type

Platforms

Devices

Segmentation focuses on Application

Stress

Anxiety

Depression

Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Others

Segmentation focuses on Therapy

Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)

Electrotherapy

Others

Segmentation focuses on End-Users

Patients

Providers

Employers

Others

Segmentation focuses on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

