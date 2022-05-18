Biological Safety Testing Market 2022 Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Biological Safety Testing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global biological safety testing market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global biological safety testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biological tests are described as standardized experiments. These experiments are used to determine the toxicity of a substance in which results are analysed on living organisms.

Factors Influencing the Market

With the growing prevalence of diseases, the demand for novel drugs is increasing steadily. Major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are working on new-generation biological. Thus, it will be the key contributor to the global biological safety testing market growth.

Growing government initiatives and recommendations to boost biological safety are expected to trigger R&D activities in the sector. Moreover, high chances of microbial contamination during pharmaceutical & biological manufacturing are expected to drive the demand for biological safety testing.

The growing population and rising need for improving healthcare infrastructure and bringing out quality products with high safety will drive the global biological safety testing market forward.

The time-consuming approval process may act as a significant restraint in the global biological safety testing market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the Asia-Pacific global biological safety testing market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the increasing spending on healthcare and growing initiatives by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare bodies and governments are focusing on maintaining better infrastructure quality in laboratory & clinical research. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global biological safety testing market. In addition to that, stringent regulatory policies enforced by the healthcare organizations will benefit the biological safety testing market as it focuses on enhancing biosafety. In addition, the region is highly populous and the prevalence of diseases is growing at a tremendous rate. Thus, it will upsurge the demand for biological safety testing during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The entire pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector witnessed unexpected growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing pandemic has been surging the demand for effective medicines. Moreover, safety has become a major priority for the entire population, which will boost the growth of the global biological safety testing market. Throughout the pandemic period, the industry has been focused on R&D activities to introduce effective and efficient medicines. Thus, it has encouraged the growth of the global biological safety testing market.

Competitors in the Market

Avance Biosciences

Cytovance Biological

Eurofins Scientific

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toxikon

WuXi AppTec

Biomerieux SA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global biological safety testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Test, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Reagents & kits

Services

Instruments

By Test Outlook

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication & Characterization Tests

Bioburden Tests

Endotoxin Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Residual Host Contamination Detection Tests

Others

By Application Outlook

Stem Cell

Tissue & Tissue-Based Products

Gene Therapy

Blood & Blood-Based Products

Vaccines & Therapeutics

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

