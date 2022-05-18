Cancer Diagnostics Market 2022 Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cancer Diagnostics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global cancer diagnostics market size was US$ 171.1 billion in 2021. The global cancer diagnostics market is forecast to grow to US$ 301.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rate of oncologic cases is surging across the globe. As a result, the demand for effective screening tests is also growing. In addition, constant innovations in diagnostics technology will fuel the growth of the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about the early diagnosis of cancer, combined with supportive government initiatives, will fuel the growth of the cancer diagnostics market. Furthermore, the fact that cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide will drive the growth of the cancer diagnostics market during the study period.

According to the data published by the WHO, the number of new cancer cases is anticipated to increase by around 70% in the next decades. The organization also claimed that cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S. and accounts for nearly one in every four deaths in the country. The increasing prevalence of cancer will the demand for cancer diagnostics during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the diagnostic centers to shut their doors for the short time. Technological advancements and R&D activities were also halted for a short time. As a result, it affected the global cancer diagnostics market. However, the market may witness ample growth opportunities as the governments are lifting regulations and increasing investments in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, growing funding from private organizations will also contribute to the growth of the cancer diagnostics market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the growing economic development in growing countries like India and China. Furthermore, the presence of highly populous countries like India and China will also contribute to the growth of the cancer diagnostics market. Due to these benefits, international companies are also investing highly in these countries. Thus, growing collaborative partnerships and strategic alliances will drive the cancer diagnostics market forward. High awareness in the region about the early diagnosis of cancer is expected to benefit the cancer diagnostics market in the region during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cancer diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Screening, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Screening Type Outlook

Laboratory Tests

Genetic Tests

Imaging

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Other (Barium Enema)

By Application Outlook

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Blood Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

