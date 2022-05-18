Smart Grid Data Analytics Market 2022 : Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Smart Grid Data Analytics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global smart grid data analytics market size was US$ 2,961.6 million in 2021. The global smart grid data analytics market size is forecast to reach US$ 7,691.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-grid-data-analytics-market-1/QI038

A smart grid is a new technology that aims to make systems run more efficiently. Smart grid data analytics offer the most cost-effective option for the entire system. Optimize the system and enable utility operators to operate the entire network efficiently by replacing an old system with smart meters, sensors, and automation of the entire system. The data created by all smart meters, sensors, and other automated systems are collected and analyzed in massive quantities. In addition, this data can examine and calculate from production and supply. Smart grid data analytics aids in the collection of useful data generated by all of the devices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for cost-effective power supplies for customers in the utility sector fuels the global market growth.

The increased cost of the initial investment in the smart grids system may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing automation in industries embracing smart meters, sensors, automated systems in order to organize the data and analyze in a graphical presentation and with high visualization helps understand the system behavior, store the complete data in the cloud, access the data, and makes able to take the conclusion from remote locations for the utility sectors is a major factor driving the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global smart grid data analytics market. Governments worldwide imposed lockdown in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19. In addition, the strict containment standards instructed by the governments resulted in supply chain & logistics disruptions. Additionally, this difficulty caused sourcing raw materials.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-grid-data-analytics-market-1/QI038

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the growing population in countries like China, Japan, and India is rising demand for residential infrastructure and electricity consumption. Thus, increasing the demand for electricity in the nations supporting the use of smart grids, which, in turn, is forecast to drive the smart grid data analytics market in the region.

North America held dominance in the smart grid data analytics market and is forecast to maintain its position during the forecast period. Many smart grid data analytics sellers focus on providing AMI analytics solutions to utility providers in the region. In addition, rising investment in smart grid systems by the U.S. is driving the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart grid data analytics market are:

AutoGrid Systems Incorporated

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Itron Incorporated

SAP SE

Tantalus System Corporation

SAS Institute Incorporated

Hitachi Limited

Uplight Incorporated

Uptake Technologies Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Amdocs Corporation

Landis & Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus USA Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-grid-data-analytics-market-1/QI038

The global smart grid data analytics market segmentation focuses on Deployment, Solution, Application, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation focuses on Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation focuses on Solution

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Network

Metering

Customer Analytics

Segmentation focuses on Application

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analysis

Demand Response Analysis

Grid Optimization Analysis

Segmentation focuses on End-Users

Private Sector

Public Sector

Segmentation focuses on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-grid-data-analytics-market-1/QI038

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request Full Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-grid-data-analytics-market-1/QI038

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/