Central Taiwan scooter rider caught under car survives thanks to helmet

Woman stuck beneath car suffers only minor injuries after being dragged for 5 meters

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 17:03
Surveillance camera footage shows Liu being thrown off her scooter due to the impact of the collision. (Changhua County Police Bureau Tianzhong Precin...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in Changhua County who got into a traffic accident survived being caught beneath a car on Sunday (May 15) thanks to her helmet.

Liberty Times reported that the accident occurred at an intersection in Tianzhong Township at around 12 a.m. The 35-year-old woman surnamed Liu (劉), riding a scooter, collided with a car driven by a 58-year-old woman surnamed Chien (簡). The police were cited as saying the intersection had blinking yellow and red lights at the time of the incident, while surveillance camera footage showed that neither vehicle braked when passing through the intersection.

From the impact, Liu was sent flying from her scooter and onto the hood of Chien’s car before falling to the ground and getting caught by the car’s underside. Chien’s car came to a stop only after continuing for another five meters.

However, as Liu’s helmet was securely on her head during the accident, it was able to protect her head. Liu remained conscious under Chien’s vehicle as pedestrians used a jack to lift it enough for Liu to catch her breath and escape.

After the police arrived at the scene, they administered the breath alcohol test on both women, which showed that they were sober. Per Libert Times, Liu suffered lacerations on her limbs and face, some of which required stitches.
traffic accident
helmet
scooter
Changhua County

Updated : 2022-05-18 17:10 GMT+08:00

