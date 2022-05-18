Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Wednesday (May 18) showing an elderly man speeding down a street in Taichung City in an electric wheelchair.

That evening, a member of the Facebook Group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) posted a six-second video of an elderly man moving at an astonishing speed in his electric wheelchair. The author of the post wrote that his boss's car was overtaken that day by a man in an electric wheelchair weaving around traffic and moving at a speed of approximately 50 kilometers per hour.

A sharp-eyed member of the group recognized the street to be Dongshan Road in Taichung's Beitun District. Many netizens were shocked by the 'abei's' (阿北, old man's) rapid pace, while others condemned him for being reckless.



"The old driver is racing."

"It's faster than a car. I would consider buying this when I'm old."

"Being overtaken by a wheelchair, I'm laughing to death!"

"Hurry up and get a rapid test, don't block the road."



"Wheelchair racing without a helmet. I don't know what will happen when this flesh-wrapped iron suddenly hits the brakes."

"Some people in electric wheelchairs are so scary. They are not afraid of running red lights, even at big intersections. We're scared to death when we see this."

"There are no sidewalks, people double park, and wheelchair users have to contend with cars and motorcycles. The traffic environment in Taiwan is deplorable."



