Two fast-food chains in Taiwan quick to capitalize on McDonald’s French fries shortage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two fast-food chains in Taiwan are taking advantage of McDonald’s French fries shortage, with one offering discounts on French fries and the other promoting its sweet potato fries.

McDonald’s Taiwan announced on Tuesday (May 17) that its restaurants across the country will stop serving French fries after they run out of the product, CNA reported. The company expects supply to return to normal on Friday (May 20) at the earliest.

The French fries shortage comes after the fast-food giant suffered hash brown shortages in January of this year and August of last year.

Mos Burger also struggled with a shortage of French fries from the end of last year to January this year. The shortages of potato products were mainly caused by the problems plaguing the global shipping industry, such as a lack of shipping containers as well as port congestion, and the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the supply chain disruption, per CNA.

As soon as the news spread of McDonald’s French fries shortage, Mos Burger was quick to grab the opportunity to promote its own French fries. The company announced in a news release that it is offering a new deal: buy a large order of French fries and get a large iced black tea for free. The deal starts Wednesday and will last for three days.

The Taiwan-based TKK Fried Chicken also didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to promote fries either. The fried chicken chain took to Facebook on Tuesday, the same day McDonald's announced its French fries shortage, to say that it always sells sweet potato fries and never has to find substitutes in times of potato shortage because the supply of the product is always stable and never runs out of stock.