Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Two fast-food chains in Taiwan quick to capitalize on McDonald’s French fries shortage

Mos Burger offers a new deal: buy an order of French fries and get a glass of iced black tea for free

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 16:57
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two fast-food chains in Taiwan are taking advantage of McDonald’s French fries shortage, with one offering discounts on French fries and the other promoting its sweet potato fries.

McDonald’s Taiwan announced on Tuesday (May 17) that its restaurants across the country will stop serving French fries after they run out of the product, CNA reported. The company expects supply to return to normal on Friday (May 20) at the earliest.

The French fries shortage comes after the fast-food giant suffered hash brown shortages in January of this year and August of last year.

Mos Burger also struggled with a shortage of French fries from the end of last year to January this year. The shortages of potato products were mainly caused by the problems plaguing the global shipping industry, such as a lack of shipping containers as well as port congestion, and the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the supply chain disruption, per CNA.

As soon as the news spread of McDonald’s French fries shortage, Mos Burger was quick to grab the opportunity to promote its own French fries. The company announced in a news release that it is offering a new deal: buy a large order of French fries and get a large iced black tea for free. The deal starts Wednesday and will last for three days.

The Taiwan-based TKK Fried Chicken also didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to promote fries either. The fried chicken chain took to Facebook on Tuesday, the same day McDonald's announced its French fries shortage, to say that it always sells sweet potato fries and never has to find substitutes in times of potato shortage because the supply of the product is always stable and never runs out of stock.
McDonald’s
French fries shortage
Mos Burger
TKK Fried Chicken
sweet potato fries

RELATED ARTICLES

French fry shortage at Taiwan McDonald’s to last until May 20
French fry shortage at Taiwan McDonald’s to last until May 20
2022/05/17 20:53
Taiwanese fast-food chains launch showdown over sweet potato fries
Taiwanese fast-food chains launch showdown over sweet potato fries
2022/03/24 14:34
MOS Burger food plant in southern Taiwan to boost local industry
MOS Burger food plant in southern Taiwan to boost local industry
2022/03/07 17:50
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
2021/12/27 21:22
Southern Taiwanese city adds 3 reusable cup stations
Southern Taiwanese city adds 3 reusable cup stations
2021/09/15 16:45

Updated : 2022-05-18 17:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3