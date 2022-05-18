Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign minister talks Taiwan-Europe ties with German newspaper

Joseph Wu optimistic about opportunities for Taiwan, Europe to cooperate

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 16:22
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. 

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) shared insight on Taiwan-Europe relations and highlighted the need for more defense capabilities against a growing Chinese threat during an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on May 13.

Wu said that there are a growing number of opportunities for Taiwan and NATO to exchange views and cooperate in the future. In the past year, more and more European countries have expressed that increased attention on the Indo-Pacific region will help Taiwan gain international support, he said.

Taiwan will continue bolstering cooperation with like-minded countries such as the U.S. and European nations, the Liberty Times cited Wu as saying.

The foreign minister mentioned that China's intimidation tactics have not only failed to make democratic forces back down but have brought Taiwan and Europe closer together. For example, countries including the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia, which were once threatened by communist totalitarianism, can better understand Taiwan's situation and recognize that it is a reliable partner in the economy and other fields, he said.

Wu said relations with Lithuania have also improved significantly since Taiwan opened a representative office in its capital city, Vilnius. Though it faced pressure and economic sanctions from China for doing so, the U.S. and the EU backed the Baltic nation and supported Taiwan-Lithuania ties, he said.

This demonstrates the importance of solidarity and mutual assistance amongst democratic countries, the foreign minister explained.

With regard to Taiwan-Germany relations, Wu noted that the German government expressed concern about maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and supported Taiwan's participation in international organizations. He said he believed there should be more bilateral cooperation in the future.

Wu said the Taiwanese realized they must bolster their mobilization abilities and take defense against China seriously after observing the Ukrainians fighting to protect their nation from invading Russian forces.

Simultaneously, Taiwan is still pursuing U.S. support to develop its asymmetric warfare capabilities by acquiring necessary defensive weapons and exchanging information, Wu said. The foreign minister emphasized that authoritarian countries often take aggressive measures abroad in order to divert the pressure of internal crises, so Taiwan has always been cautious.
Taiwan
Joseph Wu
Taiwan-Europe relations
China threat

RELATED ARTICLES

French fry shortage at Taiwan McDonald’s to last until May 20
French fry shortage at Taiwan McDonald’s to last until May 20
2022/05/17 20:53
Taiwan's NZ envoy talks bilateral ties with Auckland mayor
Taiwan's NZ envoy talks bilateral ties with Auckland mayor
2022/05/17 17:56
Taiwan further tightens hospitalization rules for COVID cases
Taiwan further tightens hospitalization rules for COVID cases
2022/05/17 16:39
Foreign ministry says nearly 30 international media outlets have come to Taiwan since 2020
Foreign ministry says nearly 30 international media outlets have come to Taiwan since 2020
2022/05/17 16:17
Taiwan reports 65,794 local COVID cases, 38 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,794 local COVID cases, 38 deaths
2022/05/17 14:13

Updated : 2022-05-18 16:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3