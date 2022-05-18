Alexa
Taipei recommends virtual classes at primary, secondary schools May 23-27

For final-year students at junior, senior high schools, online classes to last until day before graduation ceremony

  107
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 16:15
Taipei City recommends virtual classes for May 23-27. 

Taipei City recommends virtual classes for May 23-27.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Wednesday (May 18) recommended that primary and secondary schools switch to virtual classes next week to avoid the expected COVID-19 peak.

The decision came as Taiwan reported a single-day record of 85,310 local infections on Wednesday, with experts and officials predicting much higher numbers for the month's final days.

For final-year students at junior and senior high schools, the virtual classes should continue until the day before their graduation ceremony, Taipei City officials said.

Initial suggestions had called for two full weeks of online teaching, but officials expected a backlash from parents having to ask for extra leave to care for their small children.

In the end, Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) decided at a meeting Wednesday morning that the recommendation would be valid for May 23-27 for all public and private elementary, junior high, and senior high schools, CNA reported.
COVID-19

