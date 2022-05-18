Children aged 5-11 in Taiwan to get BNT vaccine priority

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will arrange for BioNTech (BNT) vaccine administration for children and adolescents aged between five and 17 starting on Wednesday (May 25).

CNA reported that the MOE recommended prioritizing first-dose vaccines for children aged five to 11 as their immunity is still developing. The recommendation came after Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on April 28 that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the emergency use authorization for BNT vaccines for children.

Local governments and schools were asked to survey parents’ interest in allowing their children to get vaccinated at school by providing assessment and consent forms. Children aged five years or older who are not yet enrolled in an elementary school will be able to get their vaccines at medical facilities designated by local governments.

Adolescents aged 12-17 getting their second or booster shots will follow the same procedures as when they received their first shot. Local governments and schools are instructed to provide assessment and consent forms to parents, which will allow schools to tally the number of students getting vaccines.

CNA cited the MOE as saying vaccination arrangements for children and adolescents should be made by local governments and health departments.