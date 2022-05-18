AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .376; Bogaerts, Boston, .338; Devers, Boston, .333; J.Martinez, Boston, .333; Anderson, Chicago, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .325; France, Seattle, .315; Judge, New York, .315; Benintendi, Kansas City, .304; J.Crawford, Seattle, .302.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 26; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 23; Straw, Cleveland, 23; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; O.Miller, Cleveland, 22.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 25; France, Seattle, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 50; France, Seattle, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Anderson, Chicago, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Franco, Tampa Bay, 39; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; 8 tied at 38.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 13; J.Martinez, Boston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; K.Hernández, Boston, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Sánchez, Minnesota, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10.

TRIPLES_Benintendi, Kansas City, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; A.García, Texas, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Neuse, Oakland, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Ward, Los Angeles, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Seager, Texas, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; Mateo, Baltimore, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; White, Texas, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6; 9 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Cortes Jr., New York, 1.35; Verlander, Houston, 1.38; Kopech, Chicago, 1.54; Manoah, Toronto, 1.71; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.01; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.39; Gausman, Toronto, 2.40; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.40; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 65; Gausman, Toronto, 54; Montas, Oakland, 53; Gilbert, Seattle, 51; Ray, Seattle, 50; Cortes Jr., New York, 49; Cole, New York, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Skubal, Detroit, 45.