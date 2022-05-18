Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 85,310 local COVID cases on Wednesday (May 18).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 46 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 981,141. The 41 deaths brought the country's COVID death toll to 1,176.

Local cases

The local cases include 41,073 males, 44,211 females, and 26 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. With 27,230, New Taipei City reported the most cases, followed by 12,069 in Taipei City, 9,658 in Taoyuan City, 6,805 in Kaohsiung City, 6,770 in Taichung City, 4,130 in Tainan City, 2,428 in Keelung City, 2,301 in Hsinchu County, 2,105 in Pingtung County, 2,035 in Changhua County, 1,936 Yilan County, 1,611 Hualien County, 1,287 in Hsinchu City, 1,134 in Miaoli County, 927 in Yunlin County, 705 in Nantou County, 699 in Taitung County, 646 in Chiayi County, 464 in Chiayi City, 201 in Penghu County, 160 in Kinmen County, and nine in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 41 COVID deaths announced on Wednesday include 25 males and 16 females ranging in age from their under five to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Forty had a history of chronic disease, and 20 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 19 to May 15 and dates of death from May 11-15.