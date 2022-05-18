Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size 2022 Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, and Global Forecast to 2030

Joints are affected by various conditions such as osteoporosis, bone degenerative diseases, arthritis, and gout. Large number of people is susceptible to these conditions due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet. Joint reconstruction is a surgery performed for reconstructing the architecture of a joint for restoring its functions. Some of the joint reconstruction procedures are total hip replacement, total knee replacement, and anterior cruciate ligament. Hip replacement involves the reconstruction of damaged or diseased parts of the hip joint.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market to reach USD 31.70 billion by 2025.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market valued approximately USD 20.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Knee replacement is reconstruction of damaged knee joint. 90% patients achieve complete relief from pain after knee and hip replacement surgeries. Elderly people are more susceptible to joint disorders such as arthritis. According to the Arthritis Foundation, about 50 million adults in the U.S. had arthritis in 2016 and the number is projected to reach 67 million by 2030. Moreover, 300,000 children have arthritis in the country.



The regional analysis of Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. . North America dominated the global joint reconstruction devices market because of high prevalence of joint-related conditions, presence of a large number of industry players, favorable health care policies, and high disposable income of patients. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most attractive joint reconstruction devices market during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing prevalence of various joint disorders and large patient base.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Technique:



§ Joint Replacement

§ Osteotomy

§ Arthroscopy

§ Resurfacing

§ Arthrodesis



By Joint Type:



§ Knee

§ Hip

§ Shoulder

§ Ankle

§ Others



By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

