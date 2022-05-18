Okta Appoints Celestine Tan as Vice President, APAC Marketing

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach - 18 May 2022 - Okta, the leading independent identity provider, has appointed Celestine Tan as Vice President for Asia Pacific (APAC) Marketing, effective immediately.



Celestine Tan, Vice President, APAC Marketing at Okta

Celestine will oversee and lead Okta's entire marketing function in the region, including end-user, channel and field marketing, and corporate communications.



Prior to Okta, Celestine was Vice President of Global Field and Partner Marketing at Splunk, where she led an 85-person team and drove end-to-end marketing to generate demand and build the sales pipeline globally.



Earlier in her career, Celestine spent 16 years at Sun Microsystems where she rose through the ranks to become the Global Vice President of marketing for Sun's global software unit. During her tenure, she received the coveted Marketing Leadership Award from Sun Microsystems and was a graduate of the Sun Leadership Institute.



Celestine has also held senior marketing positions at CA Technologies and Pivotal.



John Zissimos, Chief Marketing Officer, Okta, said: "I am thrilled to have Celestine join the team. She brings an incredible amount of experience working in technology companies of all sizes, and will be an invaluable support to our sales leadership as we take our brand and business in the region to the next level."



"Many APAC firms have not fully tapped digital identity to secure, modernise and transform their enterprise," said Celestine Tan, Vice President, APAC Marketing, Okta. "I am excited at the prospect of leading a high performing team to navigate the dynamic markets here, bringing Okta's innovative identity expertise to our fast-growing pool of customers."





About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 15,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.



