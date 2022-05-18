Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese church gunman charged with murder, could face death penalty

District attorney says Chou a 'monster' who was 'ready to kill everybody' in church

  271
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/18 11:13
Church where shooting took place, David Wenwei Chou. (Geneva Presbyterian Church, Orange County Sheriff's Department photos)

Church where shooting took place, David Wenwei Chou. (Geneva Presbyterian Church, Orange County Sheriff's Department photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced that the gunman behind the deadly shooting of a Taiwanese church in the California county has been charged with murder and that the death penalty is being considered in his case.

At a press conference on Tuesday (May 17), Spitzer said that David Wenwei Chou (周文偉), 68, of Las Vegas, has been charged with 10 counts, including first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possessing destructive devices with the intent to kill or harm. He stated that these charges incur penalties that include death and life without the possibility of parole.

The murder charge is for fatally shooting John Cheng, 52, a physician who tried to subdue Chou as he began firing on parishioners. Five other people also suffered wounds, including four men and one woman.

The district attorney made it clear that he is not ruling out the death penalty and argued that Chou's intention was to conceal himself in plain view before attacking the parishioners. "He did everything he could to fit in, to make himself one of them," said Spitzer.

“This monster crafted a diabolical plan to lock the church doors with his victims inside in order to lead what he thought were innocent lambs to slaughter." Lauding the brave efforts by Cheng and other congregants, he said Chou did not realize that "the parishioners at the church that day weren’t lambs — they were lions, and they fought back against the evil that tried to infiltrate their house of worship."

Officers recovered two 9 mm semiautomatic pistols, which had been legally purchased in Las Vegas in 2015 and 2017. They also discovered four Molotov cocktail-like incendiary devices that had been placed inside the church.

Spitzer said on CNN on Tuesday that he believed Chou had planned "to kill everybody and then blow up the church."
shooting
shooter
gunman
mass shooting
mass shooting suspect
hate crime
hate crimes
overseas Taiwanese
death penalty
murder case

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese councilwoman lauds 'amazing' seniors who subdued church shooter
Taiwanese councilwoman lauds 'amazing' seniors who subdued church shooter
2022/05/17 19:06
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
Taiwanese-American doctor hailed as hero for fighting church gunman
2022/05/17 17:08
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
2022/05/17 12:42
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
2022/05/17 10:40
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
2022/03/18 11:40

Updated : 2022-05-18 12:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Move Okinawa’s unwanted US military bases to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 61,697 local COVID cases, surpasses 800,000 total infections